Wednesday, 07 August, 2019
    Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior will dock in Belgium for the first time

    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    The Rainbow Warrior will dock in Belgium for the first time to promote offshore wind farms. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior ship will dock in two Belgian ports in September, marking the first time the organisation’s vessel visits Belgium as part of a Europe-wide campaign for renewable energy.

    The ship is expected to arrive in Belgian waters on September 26 and dock in the ports of Ostend and Antwerp, according to De Morgen.

    Its visit to Belgium comes after the vessel embarked on a “United for Climate” tour, which will see it dock in eleven European ports in order to promote the transition to renewable energy sources.

    The tour aims to highlight each country’s challenges in their efforts to phase out fossil and nuclear energy sources, and is expected to promote Belgium’s development of offshore wind farms.

    “Offshore wind plays an important role in Belgium’s energy transition,” the organisation wrote in the tour’s website, adding that it was “crucial” for wind farms to be plugged into the country’s electricity grid before the winter of 2025.

    The ship, which runs primarily on wind power, is expected to remain in Ostend until October 2 and then move to the port of Antwerp, where it will remain until October 8.

    Visitors can sign up for free tours of the ship, whose official name is Rainbow Warrior III, as it is the third vessel to sail under that name after the original Rainbow Warrior was sunk in 1985 by French intelligence services in an attempt to block a nuclear protest off the coast of New Zealand.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

