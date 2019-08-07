Minors caught with counterfeit money at a Scout party in Flanders

One adult and three minors were caught with 750 Euro worth of counterfeit money at a party organised by a Flemish Scout group on Saturday.

Staff contacted security after noticing that drink vouchers were being bought with counterfeit notes, the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office announced. The notes are understood to all have the same serial number, according to local media.

The culprits were two minors from Boom and Edegem and one adult from Duffel. The main suspect, a 17-year-old from Aartselaar, had already left at that time, but was arrested the next morning.

During a search, the police found a number of banknotes of 50 Euro, totalling 7,750 Euro. The police in zone Bodukap has launched further investigations into the origin of the counterfeit cash.

