 
Belgium not ready to face a long drought, expert warns
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019
Latest News:
Computer woes disrupt British Airways flights...
Railway workers plan strike for August 17...
Suspicious toy pig sees Brussels street closed by...
Ties between French-speakers in Brussels & Wallonia focus...
Taxi fares from Brussels Airport among the most...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    Computer woes disrupt British Airways flights
    Railway workers plan strike for August 17
    Suspicious toy pig sees Brussels street closed by bomb squad
    Ties between French-speakers in Brussels & Wallonia focus of new government post
    Taxi fares from Brussels Airport among the most expensive in Europe
    Belgium not ready to face a long drought, expert warns
    Moroccan man who called for Belgian volunteers to be beheaded arrested for hate speech
    Belgian university gets €3 million to develop self-repairing robots
    ‘A real plague’: popularity of laughing gas sparks concerns in Flanders
    Minors caught with counterfeit money at a Scout party in Flanders
    Pairi Daiza zoo to build biggest solar power plant in Wallonia
    Workers strike after cameras discovered in changing rooms
    Walloon farmers snub agro-environmental measures
    Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior will dock in Belgium for the first time
    Belgium in Brief: Tax trouble, pigeon panic and more missing luggage
    Dress-up party leaves Africa museum with a red face
    Health: concerns raised over increase in chemical agents
    Two more British firms make the move to Brussels as Brexit looms
    Pigeon ‘birth control’ petition gathers hundreds of signatures
    Tax authorities present rich Belgians in Monaco with €100 million bill
    View more

    Belgium not ready to face a long drought, expert warns

    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    © Belga

    Belgium is among countries facing high water stress, the World Resources Institute (WRI) noted in a report published on Tuesday.

    Belgium — alongside the likes of Cyprus, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Italy — joined a list of 44 highly water-stressed countries, meaning that on average more than 40% of available supply is withdrawn every year.

    The Institute assessed the future water stress situation of some 150 countries given the relationship between total water use and available supply. It based its assessment on climatic models, demographic criteria and socio-economic trends, awarding each country a Water Risk Indicator.

    WRI placed Belgium in the high-water-risk bracket, with a score of 3.89, which puts it in 22nd place, alongside Morocco.

    Seventeen countries, home to almost a quarter of the world’s population, are in the extremely high water stress group. The most threatened are Qatar (1st place; 4.97 points), Israel and Lebanon (2nd ; 4.82)     

    WRI has been alerting Belgium for years now to its high-risk situation with regard to the water crisis, whereas neighbouring countries have been faring much better. Nevertheless, there is still a glimmer of hope since, according to the study, the WRI has not factored in measures that countries implement to improve their water management, particularly recycling.

    “Still, we are not ready to face long bouts of drought,” commented Marijke Huysmans, a hydrology professor at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB). In this regard, Huysmans cited the example of the long, hot summer of 2018. “We need to invest more in rainwater collection, both individually and on a large scale,” she told VUB Today.

    Given the increasing global demand for water, the number of countries facing extremely high water stress will rise to over 30 by 2040, according to the WRI.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job