Railway workers plan strike for August 17...

The union representing Belgium’s railway workers, SIC, has given strike notice for Saturday 17 August, HR Rail, the legal employer of the country’s railway staff, indicated on Wednesday, confirming a report on the BRUZZ information site.

SIC staged a first strike in July in protest against the recurring shortage of staff among train guards. A conciliation meeting should be held on 13 August to avert the strike, HR Rail said. “We asked for that meeting as soon as we received the strike notice,” Spokesperson Barbara Kielbaey said.

HR Rail pledged to do everything possible to find a solution.

Should the union go ahead with the strike, it will coincide with the weekend of the Pukkelpop Festival, for which additional trains have been scheduled.

Train guards will now need to indicate whether they will join the strike or not. The national railway company, SNCB, will plan an alternative service based on their availability.

During the last strike, three out of five trains were in service.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times