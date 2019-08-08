 
Error reported in the expiry date of tarts sold at Delhaize
Thursday, 08 August, 2019
    Error reported in the expiry date of tarts sold at Delhaize

    Thursday, 08 August 2019
    Credit: Belga

    A printing error has led to a number of Delhaize products going out with the wrong expiry date, and will require customers to consume them earlier than expected.

    “An error in the printing of the expiry date (DLC) has been detected on the packaging of our apple tarts, raspberry tarts and plum pies & Crumble,” said BGF Co SPRL (Pies & Quiches) on Thursday.

    The company, in agreement with the FASFC (Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain), asked customers to consume products with lot number PR050819 by 11/08/2019 at the latest, and not by 11/11/2019 as mentioned on the labels.

    The items were sold under the Delhaize brand names from 06/08/2019 to 07/08/2019. For further information, customers can contact +32/67.21.21.46.96.

    The Brussels Times

     

