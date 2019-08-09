 
Jehovah’s Witnesses: 90 victims of sexual abuse come forward
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 August, 2019
Latest News:
Nine arrested after family brawl near Schaerbeek town...
The Flemish government coalition will not be decided...
Belgium faces the Netherlands in the ‘korfball’ World...
Asylum requests in Belgium up by 20% since...
Despite baggage problems, over 2.7 million passengers passed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 August 2019
    Nine arrested after family brawl near Schaerbeek town hall
    The Flemish government coalition will not be decided on Friday
    Belgium faces the Netherlands in the ‘korfball’ World Cup final
    Asylum requests in Belgium up by 20% since start of year
    Despite baggage problems, over 2.7 million passengers passed through Brussels Airport in July
    Belgium in Brief: KU Leuven mental health, clogged drains and STIB timetables
    Colruyt testing smart cameras that can recognise fruit and vegetables
    Calls to ban non-stunned slaughtering days before Muslim Feast of Sacrifice
    Belgium to ban tobacco sales to under 18s
    Jehovah’s Witnesses: 90 victims of sexual abuse come forward
    Africa Museum creating ethics code after dress-up party blunder
    Inspectors at school gates from September to enforce smoking ban in cars
    Schaerbeek’s public drinking ban aimed at transmigrants: reports
    UK routes to remain accessible to Eurail and InterRail ticket holders after all
    One in three first-years at KU Leuven experience mental health problems
    STIB announces extended timetable for Brussels Summer Festival
    UEFA selects Eden Hazard as one of its three Player of the Season finalists
    ING Belgium remains Flemish Government’s financial arm
    U.S. marketing firm collected data on millions of Instagram users
    Belgian cyclist’s funeral set for Tuesday at 11:00 AM in Knesselare
    View more

    Jehovah’s Witnesses: 90 victims of sexual abuse come forward

    Friday, 09 August 2019
    Jehovah's Witnesses have come forward to report abuses too. Credit: Belga

    No fewer than 90 victims of sexual abuse within the Jehovah’s Witnesses organisation in Belgium have been discovered over a six month period, according to an association for victims.

    The organisation “Reclaimed Voices” has worked with other groups in the country to identify cases within the Jehovah’s Witness organisation in Belgium, reports Le Soir.

    “For most victims, it has been 10 or 15 years since the abuses took place,” Patrick Haeck, former Jehovah’s Witness and coordinator of the association. When they are still Jehovah’s Witnesses, people who contact Reclaimed Voices express an immense fear of confiding in them, he added.

    An official investigation was launched following initial reports by the media in December 2018 and March 2019. Searches were carried out at the central headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kraainem at the end of April, but the prosecutor’s office did provide an update on the case.

    Jehovah’s Witnesses Belgium wants to collaborate with the justice system, said the spokesman for the organisation. In Belgium, Jehovah’s Witnesses say they have 25,000 members, Reclaimed Voices expects to eventually count 200 to 250 victims of abuse.

    Some people come forward for several victims, explained Haeck, for example, parents who tell us that their three or four children have been abused.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job