 
The Flemish government coalition will not be decided on Friday
Friday, 09 August, 2019
The Flemish government coalition will not be decided...
Belgium faces the Netherlands in the ‘korfball’ World...
Asylum requests in Belgium up by 20% since...
Despite baggage problems, over 2.7 million passengers passed...
Belgium in Brief: KU Leuven mental health, clogged...
    The Flemish government coalition will not be decided on Friday

    Friday, 09 August 2019
    No meetings are planned on the topic this weekend. Credit: © Belga

    Bart De Wever (N-VA) will not decide on future coalition partners on Friday and has no meetings planned for the weekend, according to reports.

    Vlaams Belang, Groen and the sp.a. have not had any contact with the president of the N-VA for several days. In the program De Ochtend, on Radio 1, the sp.a parliamentarian Melissa Depraetere said on Friday morning that her party had not met Bart De Wever for 10 days.

    “We have put our program on the table and pointed out what is important to us. Since then, we have been waiting for more information on this subject,” she explained.

    CD&V and Open Vld meanwhile have made it clear that they are ready to call a party board together if needed. 

    The Brussels Times

