Air Antwerp flies to London from 9 September...

Air Antwerp will fly to London City Airport from Deurne starting on 9 September, the airline announced on Friday, after the Air Transport and Mobility departments granted it the required operating and flight permit.

The new carrier has concluded an agreement with the Dutch airline KLM. It will run three return flights between Antwerp and London on weekdays and one on Sunday, using a Fokker 50 plane, which has a capacity of 50 passengers.

KLM and Cityjet are among the shareholders of Air Antwerp, which was launched in May.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times