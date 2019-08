Drivers will pay less for gas from Saturday, the Economic Affairs Department’s Energy Division announced on Friday.

The maximum price for E10 Gas will be reduced by 4.5 cents to 1.4600 euros per litre, while E5 Gas will cost a maximum of 1.5040 per litre, a 3.9-cent reduction.

The reductions are the result of fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products and/or related inputs on the international markets.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times