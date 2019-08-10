Another child born to Belgian jihadists dies in Syria

Another child born to Belgian jihadist parents has died in Syria, De Morgen and Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Saturday.

The baby girl was born in the al-Hol camp last week and is the fourth child born to Belgian jihadist parents to die in the last five months.

Belgian national Nora Verhoeven (aged 24) gave birth to a little girl called Emma last week, but the baby died soon after.

The mother is living at the al-Hol camp in North-East Syria and apparently did not have access to healthcare during her pregnancy. The exact circumstances surrounding the baby’s death are not yet clear. 70,000 people are currently living at the camp and 11,00 of them are thought to be related to foreign jihadists fighting for IS.

The new-born baby girl is the fourth child born to Belgian jihadist parents to die since March. The humanitarian situation at al-Hol has severely deteriorated and there are numerous cases of child malnutrition. Mrs Verhoeven is married to Koundi Annas, a jihadist from Grimbergen. They were separated when Baghouz was recaptured and it is not known whether her husband is still alive.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times