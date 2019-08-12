 
Assumption weekend: post offices mostly closed, but banks will open on Friday
Monday, 12 August, 2019
    Monday, 12 August 2019
    Monday, 12 August 2019
    © Belga

    Post offices will close on Thursday, Friday and Sunday for the Assumption weekend, the Belgian postal service, Bpost, announced on Monday. However, they will be open on Saturday.

    Customers can count on a normal delivery of newspapers, magazines and packages during the weekend, even when letters and other correspondence are not delivered, Bpost added.

    Postal pick-up points and Kariboo outlets will be open, and so will automatic package distribution points, according to Bpost.

    For its part, Febelfin announced that banks will be closed on Thursday, 15 August, but will open on Friday the 16th.

    Where public transport is concerned, STIB plans no changes on the Brussels network on Friday. The school-holiday schedule continues to apply.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times  

