 
Massive search launched after Belgian kayaker disappears on Iceland’s largest lake
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019
Latest News:
Three arrested after burned and beheaded body found...
Belgium in Brief: China declines to invest, missing...
Massive search launched after Belgian kayaker disappears on...
‘#YesWeShort’: Moroccans wear shorts in solidarity march with...
Body found near Brussels shopping centre...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 August 2019
    Three arrested after burned and beheaded body found in Liege
    Belgium in Brief: China declines to invest, missing Belgian in Iceland and a new look for Manneken Pis
    Massive search launched after Belgian kayaker disappears on Iceland’s largest lake
    ‘#YesWeShort’: Moroccans wear shorts in solidarity march with Belgian youth volunteers
    Body found near Brussels shopping centre
    A coalition with the far-right is impossible, says N-VA’s Bart De Wever
    Fire claims lives of two firefighters: ‘suspicions of human intervention’
    Homeless man proves link to Ixelles by camping outside of town hall
    Manneken Pis gets new costume ahead of Brussels flower show
    Assumption weekend: post offices mostly closed, but banks will open on Friday
    Chinese investments in Europe in rapid decline
    Record number of Belgians sign up as organ donors after TV campaign
    The pound plunges to its lowest rate since 2009
    Belgium puts embassy in the US up for sale
    Deliveroo announces end to German services
    Firefighters in Belgium hold minute’s silence to honour fallen colleagues
    Artist pitches wanted for mosaic projects in Jette
    Far-right party excluded as government talks launched in Flanders
    Belgium in Brief: UNESCO festival under fire, police investigated and Antwerp Pride
    Record number of hours of ‘free’ electricity in Belgium
    View more

    Massive search launched after Belgian kayaker disappears on Iceland’s largest lake

    Tuesday, 13 August 2019
    A Belgian kayaker (not pictured) disappeared in Thingvallavatn, the largest natural lake in Iceland. Credit: Google Street View

    Police in Iceland are searching for a Belgian traveller who vanished on a lake on Saturday during a solo kayaking trip.

    Björn Debecker, 41, was last seen in a camping site near Thingvallavatn, the largest natural lake in the country.

    He spent the night there and is presumed to have fallen into the icy cold waters of the lake after embarking on a kayaking trip alone, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    A resident of the Flemish town of Haasrode, near Leuven, where he works as an engineer, Debecker’s disappearance was reported after his kayak was found on the southern shore of the lake on Saturday afternoon.

    Debecker’s backpack was still on board and local police reportedly found his identity documents inside.

    A massive search operation was deployed at the weekend after his disappearance was reported, which saw 70 members of the local police, a helicopter and a trained police dog scour the lake’s 84 square-kilometre surfaces.

    On Monday, local police said the search had to be suspended on Sunday due to strong winds and difficult weather conditions.

    Authorities are reportedly considering sending specialised divers to explore an electric power plant near the lake, located in the southwest of Iceland.

    According to Nieuwsblad, Debecker’s family were alerted of his disappearance on Sunday, and they said to have last heard from him on Saturday.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job