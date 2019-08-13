 
Traditional parties not ready to end separation with far right, says political scientist
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019
    Tuesday, 13 August 2019
    Traditional parties not ready to end separation with far right, says political scientist

    Tuesday, 13 August 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    A coalition with the far right is not foreseeable in Flanders because the traditional parties continue to maintain a cordon sanitaire, political scientist Bart Maddens analysed on Tuesday morning during a Radio 1 interview.

    According to the Flemish political commentator, “there is a lack of leadership within the traditional parties to take so historic a decision” by removing the cordon that isolates Vlaams Belang.

    Maddens, therefore, shares the view of N-VA president Bart De Wever that the traditional parties would never have agreed to break the cordon sanitaire by joining a coalition with the far right.

    “But something fundamental has changed,” the political scientist added. “It is strange that this knot was not cut at the beginning of July. The N-VA negotiated very seriously with Vlaams Belang; they were not polite talks like in Yves Leterme’s time.

    The Brussels Times

