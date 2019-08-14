 
Belgium unaffected by Ryanair base closures
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium unaffected by Ryanair base closures...
Belgium in Brief: Measles on the rise, e-scooters...
Pukkelpop on-site drug testing only on seized drugs:...
Measles on the increase in Belgium and worldwide...
New campaign to tackle harassment at Brussels Summer...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 August 2019
    Belgium unaffected by Ryanair base closures
    Belgium in Brief: Measles on the rise, e-scooters out and railway strike
    Pukkelpop on-site drug testing only on seized drugs: reports
    Measles on the increase in Belgium and worldwide
    New campaign to tackle harassment at Brussels Summer Festival
    West Flanders is the deadliest zone for drivers
    Federal government buildings still contain asbestos, says report
    Pukkelpop festival to offer on-site drug testing
    Small e-scooter companies start to leave Brussels
    Forest wildlife worldwide has declined by 53% since 1970
    Historian slams N-VA leader’s ‘Flemish canons’ idea
    Man suspected of multiple acts of exhibitionism arrested in Zaventem
    ‘Air raid on the E40’: pranksters hack into vehicle dashboards
    Illegal entries into Europe down by 30% in 2019
    Pukkelpop: despite train strikes, guaranteed service expected
    Belgian railway strike confirmed for Saturday
    Activists block train carrying VW cars in Germany (Photos)
    Manslaughter investigation launched after body found near shopping centre
    Traditional parties not ready to end separation with far right, says political scientist
    Hundreds gather to pay last respects to Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht
    View more

    Belgium unaffected by Ryanair base closures

    Wednesday, 14 August 2019
    © Belga

    Ryanair management confirmed first hand to unions during a meeting on Tuesday morning that Belgium will be unaffected by closures of the airline company’s bases, Didier Lebbe (CNE) stated to Belga, confirming information published on La Libre Belgique’s site.

    Ryanair announced its intention to close some bases, notably in Spain and Portugal where strikes are expected. This will not be the case in Belgium, even though disruption could still occur for flights being handled by the Spanish and Portuguese bases when they are on strike, the union representative emphasised.

    Ryanair discussed the possible loss of 1,500 jobs as a consequence of poor financial results and delays to the delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX and intends to close two Spanish bases on the Canary Islands as well as one in Gerona at the beginning of next year. A strike is expected on an unspecified date in September. In Portugal, the Faro base is threatened, according to the SNPVAC union that has already called a strike from 21 to 25 August.

    The Irish company could additionally be faced with industrial action in Great Britain and Ireland, where pilots are demanding salary increases.

    In Belgium, talks to put into practice the draft agreement on salaries that were concluded at the end of May resumed on Tuesday morning between management and Belgian unions. According to Didier Lebbe, there is no strike planned for the moment. “We are still at the negotiation stage. It is hoped the management will stick to the agreement signed just before the holidays. There has been some progress, but it’s been very slow.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job