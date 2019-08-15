 
Train service reduced by half on Saturday due to strike
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 August, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels Airport cargo handlers again in the red...
Train service reduced by half on Saturday due...
Colleagues of dead firemen come to the aid...
Jan Jambon launches working groups for Flemish coalition...
New city planning upsets removals industry...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 August 2019
    Brussels Airport cargo handlers again in the red
    Train service reduced by half on Saturday due to strike
    Colleagues of dead firemen come to the aid of bereaved families
    Jan Jambon launches working groups for Flemish coalition
    New city planning upsets removals industry
    Jan De Nul to install turbines on Danish wind farm
    Colleagues donate bonus’ to families of fallen firefighters
    East Flanders: Suspicious death in family
    GDP and employment up by 0.2% in Europe in second quarter
    Journalists protest proposed new information gag law
    What’s open this holiday Thursday?
    What’s celebrated on August 15?
    Brussels loses a third of its electric scooters
    Climate deniers receive more media attention than the experts
    France: an eighty-year-old man has been arrested following the murder of a female resident in his rest home
    Review committee called for after the death of two firefighters in Beringen
    No-deal Brexit would betray the vote of the British people, says former UK chancellor
    Interior of Brussels City Hall covered with flowers
    More than 3,400 Britons have become Belgians since 2016
    Facebook listened to some users’ conversations
    View more

    Train service reduced by half on Saturday due to strike

    Thursday, 15 August 2019
    © Belga

    About one in two trains will run on Saturday 17 August despite the strike called by the railway workers union, Belgium’s national railway company, the SNCB, announced on Thursday.

    Most of the trains toward the Pukkelpop Festival, the Coast and the Ardennes will be in service.

    The strike is the second by the Syndicat indépendant pour cheminots (SIC), following one on 27 July. The union complains that there is a recurring shortage of train guards.

    Under a guaranteed service worked out by the SNCB on the basis of the rate of participation of train guards in the strike, 53% of the trains will be up and running on Saturday. Travellers will be able to consult the schedules online from Friday morning.

    Priority has been given to trains between the big cities and those headed for the Pukkelpop in Hasselt (more than 70% of the trains confirmed for the festival). Two out of three L trains will also be running, as against one in two S (suburban) trains.

    Most of the trains between Brussels and Ostend, Brussels and Blankenberge, and those bound for the Ardennes will also be available. However, trains will bypass the Knokke station. Most of the additional trains to the Coast and other tourist destinations, usually scheduled during the summer holidays, will not be working.

    During the previous strike, three out of five trains were in service.

    The SNCB said it regretted “the inconvenience travellers may face as a result of this strike”.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job