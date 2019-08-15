 
Brussels Airport cargo handlers again in the red
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 August, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels Airport cargo handlers again in the red...
Train service reduced by half on Saturday due...
Colleagues of dead firemen come to the aid...
Jan Jambon launches working groups for Flemish coalition...
New city planning upsets removals industry...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 August 2019
    Brussels Airport cargo handlers again in the red
    Train service reduced by half on Saturday due to strike
    Colleagues of dead firemen come to the aid of bereaved families
    Jan Jambon launches working groups for Flemish coalition
    New city planning upsets removals industry
    Jan De Nul to install turbines on Danish wind farm
    Colleagues donate bonus’ to families of fallen firefighters
    East Flanders: Suspicious death in family
    GDP and employment up by 0.2% in Europe in second quarter
    Journalists protest proposed new information gag law
    What’s open this holiday Thursday?
    What’s celebrated on August 15?
    Brussels loses a third of its electric scooters
    Climate deniers receive more media attention than the experts
    France: an eighty-year-old man has been arrested following the murder of a female resident in his rest home
    Review committee called for after the death of two firefighters in Beringen
    No-deal Brexit would betray the vote of the British people, says former UK chancellor
    Interior of Brussels City Hall covered with flowers
    More than 3,400 Britons have become Belgians since 2016
    Facebook listened to some users’ conversations
    View more

    Brussels Airport cargo handlers again in the red

    Thursday, 15 August 2019
    © Belga

    Swissport Belgium and Aviapartner Belgium were again in the red last year, according to annual figures published on the National Bank of Belgium’s site.

    As in 2017, the two cargo handlers incurred losses in handling passenger flights at Zaventem.

    Aviapartner had forecast a profit last year but a strike lasting many days in Autumn put paid to its plans. “The strike cost us about three million euros,” the company said. “Instead of a net profit of about 1.5 million euros, we closed the year with a loss of 1.44 million euros.

    Still, the results are in the right direction. Compared to 2017, the net loss was reduced by half (-3.6 million euros) while turnover amounted to 63.9 million euros, a 3.7% increase. “We expect to break even this year or make a profit,” the company added.

    Aviapartner Belgium handles passenger baggage for about 30 airlines at Brussels Airport, including Ryanair and TUIfly.

    Its rival, Swissport Belgium, experienced similar difficulties last year. The cargo firm, whose clients include Brussels Airlines, saw its turnover increase by 7%, ending the year on 84.8 million euros, while its net loss went down by over a quarter to -3.4 million euros. Swissport declined to comment on these results.

    The two companies stressed in their final reports that they have been taking measures to improve their finances.

    Aviapartner and Swissport are the only baggage handling companies active at Brussels Airport for passenger transport. In addition to baggage handling, their activities include checking in and onboarding passengers, de-icing and refuelling planes.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job