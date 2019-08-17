Strike actions cancel half of Belgian trains...

A strike organised by the Independent Rail-workers Union (SIC) began at 3am on Saturday.

The SNCB is expecting only half of the scheduled trains to run and they will focus on key weekend destinations like Pukklepop (Hasselt), the coast and the Ardennes. The strike is expected to last 24 hours.

The SNCB website indicated that more than seven in ten trains to the Pukklepop festival would still be running.

Most of the trains between Brussels and Ostende, Brussels and Blankenberge and to the Ardennes should also be running. However, trains to Knokke station will not be running, same as trains to other smaller stations.

Trains to Walibi (Bierges) station will be running during the theme park’s opening times.

Some IC trains will be running all day and some will only have a partial service. Half of the S trains and two thirds of the L trains will be running.

The SNCB said most of the international services (Thalys, Eurostar, TGV Brussels-France, ICE and the Brussels-Amsterdam IC trains) will be running as normal.

The SIC is protesting against a chronic lack of train attendants. There was a previous strike on the 27th of July, during which only three fifths of trains (on average) were running.

For more info go to https://belgiantrain.be/fr/news/strike17august2019.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times