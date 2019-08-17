 
Strike actions cancel half of Belgian trains
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 17 August, 2019
Latest News:
Strike actions cancel half of Belgian trains...
Belgian police chief sued over lead contaminated water...
Ban on electric fishing in Belgian waters...
Audit reveals federal police HQ cost tens of...
European football clubs unhappy with Champions League and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 17 August 2019
    Strike actions cancel half of Belgian trains
    Belgian police chief sued over lead contaminated water
    Ban on electric fishing in Belgian waters
    Audit reveals federal police HQ cost tens of millions too much
    European football clubs unhappy with Champions League and UEFA cup structure
    N-VA demands apology after Pukkelpop organisers ban Flemish flag
    Active Belgian Facebook users in decline
    250th anniversary celebrations of Napoleon’s birth in Waterloo
    Eden Hazard picks up thigh injury
    Second British police officer contaminated with neurotoxic agent
    Anuna De Wever harassed and threatened to death at Pukkelpop
    Donald Trump reportedly wants to purchase Greenland
    Belgian ministers pay homage to women’s action to save lives in crises
    SNCB recruits over 1,000 new ticket inspectors
    Boom in the number of accidents linked to roadworks in Belgium
    Company bikes increasingly offered to Belgian employees
    July was the hottest month on record in the world
    Belgium in Brief: Two Belgian universities in world top 100, Belgian fugitive arrested and train service reduced
    Belgian businessman accused of double murder arrested in Brazil
    Two Belgian universities in world Top 100
    View more

    Strike actions cancel half of Belgian trains

    Saturday, 17 August 2019
    Credit: Belga

    A strike organised by the Independent Rail-workers Union (SIC) began at 3am on Saturday. 

    The SNCB is expecting only half of the scheduled trains to run and they will focus on key weekend destinations like Pukklepop (Hasselt), the coast and the Ardennes. The strike is expected to last 24 hours.  

    The SNCB website indicated that more than seven in ten trains to the Pukklepop festival would still be running.

    Most of the trains between Brussels and Ostende, Brussels and Blankenberge and to the Ardennes should also be running. However, trains to Knokke station will not be running, same as trains to other smaller stations. 

    Trains to Walibi (Bierges) station will be running during the theme park’s opening times. 

    Some IC trains will be running all day and some will only have a partial service. Half of the S trains and two thirds of the L trains will be running.  

    The SNCB said most of the international services (Thalys, Eurostar, TGV Brussels-France, ICE and the Brussels-Amsterdam IC trains) will be running as normal. 

    The SIC is protesting against a chronic lack of train attendants. There was a previous strike on the 27th of July, during which only three fifths of trains (on average) were running. 

    For more info go to https://belgiantrain.be/fr/news/strike17august2019.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job