 
Woman’s lifeless body found on ULB campus
Monday, 19 August, 2019
    Woman’s lifeless body found on ULB campus

    Monday, 19 August 2019
    The body was found on campus. Credit: google maps

    A lifeless body was found Monday, at noon, on the Solbosch campus of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), according to information from the RTBF.

    This information eas confirmed by a spokeswoman of the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office, who added that a forensic doctor and the federal police laboratory had been dispatched to the scene.

    It is a woman’s body, said Olivier Slosse, the spokesman for the local Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police.

    The prosecutor has not yet specified the age of the victim and has not commented on the cause or circumstances of the death.

    Further information is not available at this time

    The Brussels Times

