Police warn of phone scams with bank card readers

Police have issued a warning against a scam with bank card readers. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A Brussels police zone warned of hoax phone calls from impersonators of EU or insurance employees who scam bank users out of hundreds of euros through their digital bank card readers.

In a Facebook post, the Montgomery police zone said people impersonating EU or Microsoft staff or an employee of private insurance companies were calling bank users telling them they were entitled to a refund of a few hundred euros.

❎❎La victime est contactée par téléphone par une personne se faisant passer pour un.e employé.e des institutions… Posted by ZP Montgomery PZ on Monday, August 19, 2019

In order to do so, the impersonators ask their victim to complete a number of steps using their digital bank card readers.

According to the police, a few hours later, the user’s bank account is stripped of “hundreds or even thousands of euros.”

The police urged residents to never share their bank details, including account numbers or card reader information, via phone, e-mail or text.

Victims of the scam are asked to file a complaint with their local police office.

