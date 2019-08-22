 
Lead in water: police reach agreement to address contaminated water in Brussels barracks
Thursday, 22 August, 2019
    Lead in water: police reach agreement to address contaminated water in Brussels barracks
    Lead in water: police reach agreement to address contaminated water in Brussels barracks

    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    Unions and federal police management have reached an agreement following complaints that lead levels are 21 times above the accepted norm in the drinking water of the Brussels barracks.

    The Higher Consultation Committee, which brought together union representatives, the Buildings Agency, representatives of the two ministers of supervision and Federal Police authorities, first believed that the situation did not present a major health problem and then listed six measures that would be implemented “ASAP.” 

    Water canteens will be set up where water is unfit for consumption. The water test results will be displayed at the entrance of the tested buildings. The fountains revealing bacterial contamination will be closed. 

    The agreement also provides a mapping of Federal Police facilities with the Buildings Agency, followed by the launch of an “action plan at the national level.” 

    The help of an expert will be enlisted to ensure that the water analysis method is “the most appropriate possible.” 

    Finally, police officers working in the buildings concerned are invited to perform a blood test. The committee concluded by assuring that the situation will be “regularly” followed up on. 

    Police Chief De Mesmaeker was notified on 15 July, and a response was demanded by 9 August. Police CGSP (General Sector Unions) threatened on Saturday to file a criminal complaint but an agreement was finally reached on Wednesday.

    The Brussels Times

