Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not just within “30 days”, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that an agreement on Brexit with the United Kingdom was possible until 31 October, not just for “30 days”.

“I said that what one can achieve in three or two years can also be achieved in 30 days,” Merkel said during a visit to The Hague, Reuters reports.

On Wednesday in Berlin, the German Chancellor had said that it was possible to reach a negotiated agreement within “30 days” for Britain to leave the European Union (EU).

“The 30 days were meant as an example to highlight the fact that we need to achieve it in a short time because Britain had said they want to leave the European Union on October 31,” she said on Thursday during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

