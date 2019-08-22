 
Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not just within “30 days”, says Merkel
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 August, 2019
Latest News:
Kinepolis aims to open new complexes, but faces...
European Bat Night to be held in Brussels...
Flemish schools hit by teacher shortage...
Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not...
Brussels Games Festival returns to the Belgian capital ...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    Kinepolis aims to open new complexes, but faces legal barriers
    European Bat Night to be held in Brussels on 24 and 31 August
    Flemish schools hit by teacher shortage
    Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not just within “30 days”, says Merkel
    Brussels Games Festival returns to the Belgian capital 
    Lufthansa offers passengers a new program to compensate for C02 emissions
    Vincent Kompany to wear the captain’s armband for Anderlecht from Friday
    N-VA youth wing propose selling Wallonia to Trump for €1
    Belgian youth climate leader will sail to climate summit in Chile
    Greener and cheaper fuel alternative to arrive in Belgian gas stations
    Belgian restaurant named No.1 place for fries in Europe
    Non-organic meat imported under ‘bio’ label into Belgium
    Thousands to attend a beach party to wave goodbye to Britain
    Public health in Belgian cities threatened by high noise levels
    Climate concerns see over a quarter of Belgians change flying habits
    Belgium in Brief: Election hate messages, bank scams and tourist accidents abroad
    Lead in water: police reach agreement to address contaminated water in Brussels barracks
    Twice as many hate messages recorded during election period
    Vlaams Belang spent € 3.2 million to finance election campaign
    Far-right party wants to let pregnant women park in handicapped spots
    View more

    Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not just within “30 days”, says Merkel

    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    On Wednesday in Berlin, the German Chancellor had said that it was possible to reach a negotiated agreement within "30 days" for Britain to leave the European Union (EU). Credit: © Belga

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that an agreement on Brexit with the United Kingdom was possible until 31 October, not just for “30 days”.

    “I said that what one can achieve in three or two years can also be achieved in 30 days,” Merkel said during a visit to The Hague, Reuters reports.

    On Wednesday in Berlin, the German Chancellor had said that it was possible to reach a negotiated agreement within “30 days” for Britain to leave the European Union (EU).

    “The 30 days were meant as an example to highlight the fact that we need to achieve it in a short time because Britain had said they want to leave the European Union on October 31,” she said on Thursday during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job