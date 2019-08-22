 
Kinepolis aims to open new complexes, but faces legal barriers
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 August, 2019
Latest News:
Kinepolis aims to open new complexes, but faces...
European Bat Night to be held in Brussels...
Flemish schools hit by teacher shortage...
Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not...
Brussels Games Festival returns to the Belgian capital ...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    Kinepolis aims to open new complexes, but faces legal barriers
    European Bat Night to be held in Brussels on 24 and 31 August
    Flemish schools hit by teacher shortage
    Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not just within “30 days”, says Merkel
    Brussels Games Festival returns to the Belgian capital 
    Lufthansa offers passengers a new program to compensate for C02 emissions
    Vincent Kompany to wear the captain’s armband for Anderlecht from Friday
    N-VA youth wing propose selling Wallonia to Trump for €1
    Belgian youth climate leader will sail to climate summit in Chile
    Greener and cheaper fuel alternative to arrive in Belgian gas stations
    Belgian restaurant named No.1 place for fries in Europe
    Non-organic meat imported under ‘bio’ label into Belgium
    Thousands to attend a beach party to wave goodbye to Britain
    Public health in Belgian cities threatened by high noise levels
    Climate concerns see over a quarter of Belgians change flying habits
    Belgium in Brief: Election hate messages, bank scams and tourist accidents abroad
    Lead in water: police reach agreement to address contaminated water in Brussels barracks
    Twice as many hate messages recorded during election period
    Vlaams Belang spent € 3.2 million to finance election campaign
    Far-right party wants to let pregnant women park in handicapped spots
    View more

    Kinepolis aims to open new complexes, but faces legal barriers

    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    © Belga

    The Kinepolis group says it would like to open new movie complexes in “virgin” areas in Belgium, but is prevented from doing so by conditions imposed by the Belgian anti-trust authority, ABC.
    The company has identified many areas in both Flanders and Wallonia where there are few or no cinemas, it said on Thursday on presenting its annual performance report. These would be suitable for multiplexes with eight cinema halls, but not megacomplexes with 15 or more cinemas, as in Antwerp or Brussels, it added.
    For many years now, Kinepolis has been asking for the lifting of conditions imposed on it in 1977, when the group was created through the merger of the Bert and Claeys families. The conditions prohibit the group from building new complexes or from buying out rival complexes without the agreement of the ABC. This condition was aimed at protecting the group’s competitors, which are mainly smaller operators.
    In May 2018, the Authority finally decided to lift the conditions, but one of the group’s rivals successfully petitioned the Brussels Appeal Court to have the ruling repealed on procedural grounds in November. The Authority then changed its stance and imposed new conditions in March 2019. Kinepolis challenged this move at the appeal court and a decision is expected in the third quarter.
    “Kinepolis is the only company in the world that is not authorised to grow in its own country,” CEO Eddy Duquene complained, pointing out that the group is being prevented from developing in Belgium, whose cinema market lags behind those of neighbouring countries.
    Kinepolis still hopes to expand in Belgium, particularly in areas where there are few or no cinemas.
    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job