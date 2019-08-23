 
Volunteers bring sniffer dogs to Byron Bay as search for missing Belgian continues
Friday, 23 August, 2019
The fires in the Amazon are an emergency...
Man who tried to sell a monkey online...
Community demands justice for minor killed by police...
Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the...
Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium...
    Friday, 23 August 2019
    Volunteers bring sniffer dogs to Byron Bay as search for missing Belgian continues

    Friday, 23 August 2019
    © Belga

    Volunteers working with the family of Théo Hayez, the young Belgian missing in Australia since the end of May, have brought in sniffer dogs to Byron Bay, the newspaper The Australian reported on Thursday.

    A group of local residents continue to look for the 18-year-old Belgian, who disappeared nearly three months ago in the resort town of Byron Bay (east). Théo Hayez was last seen leaving a bar in the locality on the evening of May 31.

    Two dogs from Sydney, trained to detect human remains, were used by volunteers to search near the Byron Bay lighthouse.

    “There is so much bush around Byron Bay and we have done all we can as volunteers on foot,” volunteer Sheri D’Rosario emphasised. “There are very difficult areas where the ground is steep and the vegetation very thick.”

    “We thought the dogs could be of use going into places difficult to access,” she added.

    Hayez had been backpacking in Australia since the end of 2018. He was last seen on May 31 in Byron Bay leaving a small night club shortly before midnight. He never returned to his room at the youth hostel that is located two kilometres away, opposite the beach.

    The Brussels Times

