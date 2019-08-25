 
Belgians take more risks on holiday, death toll at record high
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 25 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgians take more risks on holiday, death toll...
EU warns Brazil inaction on Amazon fires could...
Reynders gets nomination as new EU Commissioner...
300 million earmarked to renovate Brussels’ sewer system...
Vlaams Belang outspends other parties on online advertising...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 25 August 2019
    Belgians take more risks on holiday, death toll at record high
    EU warns Brazil inaction on Amazon fires could threaten trade deal
    Reynders gets nomination as new EU Commissioner
    300 million earmarked to renovate Brussels’ sewer system
    Vlaams Belang outspends other parties on online advertising
    Overworked cafe owners in Lillo have found a buyer
    Music temple Ancienne Belgique to get a facelift
    School climate protests will return from 20 September
    The fires in the Amazon are an emergency that G7 needs to discuss – Angela Merkel
    Man who tried to sell a monkey online arrested in Jette
    Community demands justice for minor killed by police car
    Sales of e-scooters in Brussels are on the rise
    Heat and ozone warning phase launched in Belgium
    World Police and Fire Games: Brussels’ fire service staff proud of their 44 medals
    Volunteers bring sniffer dogs to Byron Bay as search for missing Belgian continues
    Brothel operating near Etterbeek police station dismantled, three arrested
    Poland: one of two trapped spelunkers found dead
    Paris attacks suspects’ provisional detention extended by Brussels council chamber
    Security guard: a misunderstood but appreciated job by Belgians
    Inquiry launched over homophobic incident ignored by police officers
    View more

    Belgians take more risks on holiday, death toll at record high

    Sunday, 25 August 2019
    © Europ Assistance

    Belgians are taking part in more risky activities when on holiday, leading to a record number of deaths of Belgian abroad this year, according to figures from Europ Assistance (EA).

    With the summer holiday season not yet over, EA has already recorded 162 fatalities, or almost three a day for the period. The majority of fatal accidents involve road traffic incidents, followed by medical problems, either pre-existing or developed while on holiday.

    There then follows the category of “other accidents,” which can include the consequences of alcohol abuse, disappearances which turn out to be fatal, sporting accidents when for example rock climbing or taking part in water sports. In only one case was the death the result of suicide.

    There does sadly appear to be a trend towards taking heroic risks while on holiday,” said Xavier Van Caneghem, spokesperson for Europ Assistance. “People often show off about it afterwards on social media. It’s considered a lot cooler than lying by a swimming pool all day. For a lot of people being on holiday means being up for a bit more of a challenge, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but our advice is always be well prepared, well-informed and if necessary accompanied by a professional.”

    Motoring organisation Touring agrees that the numbers of fatal accidents involving sporting activities are rising, spokesperson Danny Smagghe said. “It’s not very wise to go mountain climbing on holiday if you hardly ever move at home,” he said. “It’s always essential to be prepared and get enough rest. Accidents with hill walkers are typical. Do we want to stop people being active on holiday? Of course not, but with the right preparation and a dose of common sense, dramas can be avoided.”

    Fortunately, not all accidents have a fatal outcome. Travel organisations EA, Touring and Mutas deal mainly with accident cases involving medical problems, from a broken arm to infections. Touring has opened 2,062 cases to date this year, slightly more than in the same period in 2018. EA has 1,900, also slightly up, while Mutas remains steady on 6,900. Cases which have seen the most increase involve gastro-intestinal problems, food poisoning and respiratory problems.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job