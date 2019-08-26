 
Working from home gains popularity in the Belgian summer
Monday, 26 August, 2019
    Monday, 26 August 2019
    Working from home gains popularity in the Belgian summer

    Monday, 26 August 2019
    A woman working from home. Credit: pxhere.

    Belgians are increasingly choosing to work from home during the summer months, as a new way to avoid the stress of commuting and traffic congestion.

    In July 2019, the number of hours employees worked from home increased by 6%. In the summer of 2018, the number of hours worked from home increased by 10.49% and in the summer of 2017, hours worked from home increased by 22.5%, according to new data reported by New Mobility.

    “Reducing travel time has become one of the first reasons to change jobs. Thus, home-working becomes a perfect argument for companies to keep good talents in,” said HR Attentia, the company who produced the new data.

    Working from home represents a new way for companies to attract employees and to hold onto those who dislike commuting and traffic congestion in the summer.

    Friday and Wednesday take joint first place as the most popular days to work from home in Belgium, with both days accounting for 23% of total hours Belgians work from home. Monday is the least popular day for working from home in Belgium.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

