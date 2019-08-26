 
Fires in the Amazon: dozens protest in front of the Brazilian Embassy in Brussels ( Photos)
Monday, 26 August, 2019
    Monday, 26 August 2019
    Fires in the Amazon: dozens protest in front of the Brazilian Embassy in Brussels ( Photos)

    Monday, 26 August 2019
    police estimates around 500 people gathered in total. Credit: Belga

    Dozens of people gathered on Monday morning outside the Brazilian Embassy in Brussels in protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

    Extinction Rebellion – which is campaigning for a more ambitious climate policy – led the demonstration outside the Brazilian embassy on Avenue Louise in Brussels on Monday morning. Several other environmental organizations, such as Greenpeace, also protested.

    “We gather in outrage, in grief and in despair outside the Brazilian embassy on this Monday,” the group said on the Facebook event. Police estimates say a total of 500 people attended the event.

    Demonstrators were protesting against the environmental policy of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, particularly following the fires that have affected the Amazon rainforest for several weeks.

    “The Amazon is literally on fire and every inch that continues to burn takes us further away from any hope of sustaining life on this earth. The Amazon is fundamental to the life support systems of this planet and for us as humans,” the facebook statement added.

    According to data from the National Institute of Space Research (INPE) reported by the Extinction Rebellion movement, between January and August this year, the number of fires increased by 83% compared to the same period last year. Belga reports this.

    The protest is scheduled until 4:00 PM in front of the Brazilian Embassy on Avenue Louise.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Photos: Belga

