About 3,000 register for medicine, dentistry entrance exams...

Belgium’s research and higher education academy, Ares, has received 2,978 applications for the entrance examinations for medicine and dentistry, the academy told Belga on Monday.

However, these figures are provisional since candidates have until Friday at 11:00 PM to cancel their application.

The exams, which Ares organises, take place on 4 September at Brussels Expo. Candidates who failed a first session in July are required to redo the entire examination, not just the subjects they failed.

A total of 2,529 students hope to do medicine, and 449 plan to take the dentistry entrance exam. Most of the applicants live in Belgium (63%) while 37% reside abroad.

Ares was not able to give a more detailed breakdown of the figures, preferring to wait until the cancellation deadline expires to take a more in-depth look at them.

Candidates had until 19 August to register for the exams. The first session was held on 10 July. Of the over 3,500 students who sat it, 547 passed, a success rate of 15.47%. To succeed, students were required to score an average of at least 10/20 in each of the two parts of the test – sciences, and communication and analysis – and a minimum of 8/20 in the eight subjects tested.

Students wishing to do medicine and dentistry in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation are required to sit the exam since 2017.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times