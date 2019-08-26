 
About 3,000 register for medicine, dentistry entrance exams
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 26 August, 2019
Latest News:
About 3,000 register for medicine, dentistry entrance exams...
London will have to pay up if it...
G7 announces emergency aid for effort to save...
Ghent climber also risked his life on Castle...
App offers car pooling service for school lifts...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 26 August 2019
    About 3,000 register for medicine, dentistry entrance exams
    London will have to pay up if it crashes out of the EU, Commission warns
    G7 announces emergency aid for effort to save the Amazon
    Ghent climber also risked his life on Castle of the Counts
    App offers car pooling service for school lifts in Belgium 
    Far-right party challenges nomination of outgoing minister as EU Commissioner
    6,500 visitors and 60 breweries attend BXLBeerFest in Brussels
    Fires in the Amazon: dozens protest in front of the Brazilian Embassy in Brussels ( Photos)
    Liège man arrested for raping his step-daughter
    Body of Iraqi asylum-seeker washes up in Belgian port
    Number of migrants attempting Channel crossing sees an increase in 2019
    Working from home gains popularity in the Belgian summer
    French toddler in critical condition after go-kart accident in Flemish beach town
    Molenbeek announces increased measures against speeding drivers
    Belgium in Brief: Mankini e-scooter ride, youth climate leader fallout and Manneken Pis vandalised
    Belgian workers take the shortest lunch break in Europe, study shows
    Cancer treatments cost over a billion euros in reimbursements in 2018
    52,804 tons of cocaine seized in Belgium in 2018, a new record
    Mankini-wearing man rides e-scooter through Brussels tunnel
    Indecent assault and exhibitionism reported during ‘largest dress up party in Belgium’
    View more

    About 3,000 register for medicine, dentistry entrance exams

    Monday, 26 August 2019
    © Belga

    Belgium’s research and higher education academy, Ares, has received 2,978 applications for the entrance examinations for medicine and dentistry, the academy told Belga on Monday.

    However, these figures are provisional since candidates have until Friday at 11:00 PM to cancel their application.

    The exams, which Ares organises, take place on 4 September at Brussels Expo. Candidates who failed a first session in July are required to redo the entire examination, not just the subjects they failed.

    A total of 2,529 students hope to do medicine, and 449 plan to take the dentistry entrance exam. Most of the applicants live in Belgium (63%) while 37% reside abroad.

    Ares was not able to give a more detailed breakdown of the figures, preferring to wait until the cancellation deadline expires to take a more in-depth look at them.

    Candidates had until 19 August to register for the exams. The first session was held on 10 July. Of the over 3,500 students who sat it, 547 passed, a success rate of 15.47%. To succeed, students were required to score an average of at least 10/20 in each of the two parts of the test – sciences, and communication and analysis – and a minimum of 8/20 in the eight subjects tested.

    Students wishing to do medicine and dentistry in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation are required to sit the exam since 2017.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job