 
Climate change class added to University of Antwerp courses
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019
    Climate change class added to University of Antwerp courses

    Tuesday, 27 August 2019
    The course is part of a new set of electives. Credit: © Belga

    Starting next academic year, the University of Antwerp will offer an optional course on climate change for students in all programmes.

    The course is part of a new range of interdisciplinary electives, which include sustainability, climate change, poverty and inequality and Debating Development.

    The new courses – available to students from all UAntwerp programmes in their second and third year of bachelor’s programmes – revolve around critical social themes and/or interculturality.

    We want to encourage students to complete their training with a social engagement and a global citizenship component, explained Rector Herman Van Goethem to the press.

    Biologist Sara Vicca will coordinate the climate change course, but there will also be guest speakers from fields such as economics and history.

    “The aim of this course is first and foremost to offer students a broad view of the subject so that they become fully aware of the complex and multi-, inter- and trans-disciplinary nature of climate issues,” the course description explains.

    “Through a number of different thematic lessons and an interdisciplinary case, the students will gain knowledge, insight and skills that allow them to think critically and solution-focused about climate mitigation and adaptation,” it adds.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

