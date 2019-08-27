Hottest 27th of August in Belgian history recorded...

The hottest 27th of August in Belgium was reached on Tuesday, with a high of 32.1°C in the early afternoon, meteorologist David Dehenauw disclosed on Twitter.

The previous record of 31.8°C had been set in 1964, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

Additionally, the European information threshold for ozone concentrations was also exceeded in Flanders, as expected by the Inter-regional environmental cell, CELINE. The threshold, set at 180 microgrammes of ozone per cubic metre of air (µg/m³) was exceeded at the Berendrecht station in Antwerp Province, where 190 µg/m³ was registered at 2:00 PM

Ozone concentrations in the air can cause health problems such as difficulty breathing, nose, eye and throat irritations, and when high, chest pains and asthma.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times