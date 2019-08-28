Police search for exhibitionist in East Flemish forests

The local police Meetjesland Centrum in East Flanders has launched a search for an exhibitionist active in the forests of the Kaprijk district of Lembeke.

In the past two weeks, three reports concerning the exhibitionist have been made by female victims, according to the police.

The man in question is about 30 years old with brittle blond hair and dressed in sporty clothing, according to the witnesses.

According to the female victims, the man had always almost completely undressed, showed his genitals and then started to masturbate, Nieuwsblad reports.

Police have asked anyone who sees the man to report to them as soon as possible.

The Brussels Times