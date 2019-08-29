After Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande tightens security for Antwerp concert

Popsinger Ariana Grande has asked fans to bring transparent bags to her shows, for increased security. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Fans attending Ariana Grande’s Antwerp show on Friday will have to carry a transparent bag to be admitted, as concert security is tightened up by the American pop star in the wake of a deadly bombing at her show in 2017.

Ahead of Grande’s world tour, the American singer took to social media to announce that security at her shows would be beefed up, encouraging concert-goers to bring see-through bags.

On her Instagram page, Grande said that having the bags ahead of time would ensure that entrance to her concert went “as smoothly as possible,” adding that bags could be bought form her online merch shop.

The announcement comes after a suicide bombing attack took place outside a Grande show in the city of Manchester in 2017.

The attack killed 22 people, including ten under 20 years old and one 8-year-old, and injured hundreds more.

In compliance with Grande’s “clear bag policy” Antwerp’s Sportpaleis venue said that only transparent bags or fanny packs with a maximum dimension of 30x15x30 centimetres will be allowed in and set a limit of one bag per attendant.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times