No strike of Ryanair staff in Belgium planned, but a solidarity action is

No strike action is immediately planned in Belgium among Ryanair employees, Christian trade union CNE announced on Thursday.

This news comes at a time when the low-cost airline faces significant social tensions after it announced its intention to cut 900 jobs out of its 13,000 employees. As a result, various work disruptions have since taken in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal.

Last week, the Irish company confirmed the planned closure of four bases in Spain, which threatens 512 jobs, including 120 pilots.

Tensions with the company, however, are not as high in Belgium, which is not affected by the basic closures. Additional agreements have been reached with the company for both cabin crew and pilots.

As such, the union will not call for a strike, which would be “irresponsible” and is “not on the agenda” according to a spokesman.

Negotiations are ongoing, but the staff still intend to mark the occasion and organize a solidarity action in the coming weeks, the union added.

