 
Soldiers to remain on Belgian streets until October
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 August, 2019
Latest News:
Greenpeace disappointed after UN negotiations on the Oceans...
CEO of Ryanair steps down ...
Soldiers to remain on Belgian streets until October...
Road safety campaign encourages drivers to ‘treat car...
No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 August 2019
    Greenpeace disappointed after UN negotiations on the Oceans Treaty
    CEO of Ryanair steps down 
    Soldiers to remain on Belgian streets until October
    Road safety campaign encourages drivers to ‘treat car passengers like cake’
    No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on Monday
    The hidden costs of the energy bill: over €300 a year
    Eden Hazard named best player in the Europa League 2018/2019
    Mother confesses to murder of teenage son in Liege
    Weekend: temperatures set to peak on Saturday
    Brexit: Negotiations with the EU to be sped up in September
    Less than half of school-age refugees go to school, says UNHCR
    As electric cars gain prominence, manufacturers worry for the cheap car
    Air quality remains a serious concern for office workers in Belgium
    Belgium’s alleged ‘executioner of Raqqa’ detained in Syrian camp
    Over 500,000 institutions risk fines for not revealing beneficiaries
    400 homes, skate park and climbing wall for new CityGate in Anderlecht
    Belgium in Brief: Belgian Tesla hack, food banks on the rise and KFC no more?
    Brussels public Wi-Fi boasts success as it sets eyes on expansion
    Brussels in 24th place in list of world’s safest cities
    Limburg burglars strike again in failed bomb bank heist
    View more

    Soldiers to remain on Belgian streets until October

    Friday, 30 August 2019
    © Belga
    Credit: © Belga
    © Belga

    Military personel will remain on the streets of Belgium for at least another month after a decision by the body in charge.

    On Friday, the Council of Ministers decided to maintain the deployment of the military on the ground, in the framework of the protocol agreement on Defence support to the integrated police force for surveillance missions, according to Belga.

    The threat level will remain at level 2, with a threat level 3 remaining in force for a number of potential targets. This was decided following a new threat analysis by the Coordination Unit for Threat Assessment (OCAD) on 20 August 2019.

    A maximum of 550 military personnel will continue to be supported by the Ministry of Defence from 3 September to 2 October 2019. This number also takes account of a reserve capacity that can be deployed immediately.

    Operation ‘Vigilant Guardian’ to strengthen the federal police has been running since January 2015. Following the attacks in Zaventem and Maalbeek on 22 March 2016, up to 1,800 soldiers were mobilised.

    Since then, the maximum capacity has been gradually reduced to 550.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job