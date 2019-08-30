Soldiers to remain on Belgian streets until October...

Military personel will remain on the streets of Belgium for at least another month after a decision by the body in charge.

On Friday, the Council of Ministers decided to maintain the deployment of the military on the ground, in the framework of the protocol agreement on Defence support to the integrated police force for surveillance missions, according to Belga.

The threat level will remain at level 2, with a threat level 3 remaining in force for a number of potential targets. This was decided following a new threat analysis by the Coordination Unit for Threat Assessment (OCAD) on 20 August 2019.

A maximum of 550 military personnel will continue to be supported by the Ministry of Defence from 3 September to 2 October 2019. This number also takes account of a reserve capacity that can be deployed immediately.

Operation ‘Vigilant Guardian’ to strengthen the federal police has been running since January 2015. Following the attacks in Zaventem and Maalbeek on 22 March 2016, up to 1,800 soldiers were mobilised.

Since then, the maximum capacity has been gradually reduced to 550.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times