 
Researchers investigate siblings of autism children
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 31 August, 2019
Latest News:
Researchers investigate siblings of autism children...
Belgian DIY store ‘first in Belgium’ to offer...
Changes to bus lines through Evere from today...
‘A Belgian majority government is possible before November’...
Belgian muslim school not authorised to open...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 31 August 2019
    Researchers investigate siblings of autism children
    Belgian DIY store ‘first in Belgium’ to offer solar panels for rent
    Changes to bus lines through Evere from today
    ‘A Belgian majority government is possible before November’
    Belgian muslim school not authorised to open
    Belgian pharmacies on call to drop surcharge for prescriptions
    Greta Thunberg leads New York climate demonstration
    Greenpeace disappointed after UN negotiations on the Oceans Treaty
    CEO of Ryanair steps down from role 
    Soldiers to remain on Belgian streets until October
    Road safety campaign encourages drivers to ‘treat car passengers like cake’
    No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on Monday
    The hidden costs of the energy bill: over €300 a year
    Eden Hazard named best player in the Europa League 2018/2019
    Mother confesses to murder of teenage son in Liege
    Weekend: temperatures set to peak on Saturday
    Brexit: Negotiations with the EU to be sped up in September
    Less than half of school-age refugees go to school, says UNHCR
    As electric cars gain prominence, manufacturers worry for the cheap car
    Air quality remains a serious concern for office workers in Belgium
    View more

    Researchers investigate siblings of autism children

    Saturday, 31 August 2019

    A research project being carried out by the universities of Leuven and Ghent is looking for newborns who have a sibling diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), to look into ways of diagnosing the condition earlier.

    The siblings of autistic children are known to have a higher risk of ASD than the average child, but as the disorder has an important element of social interaction and communication, it cannot be detected in babies until they reach a later stage of development, after the age of three years and often even later than that.

    The Leuven-Ghent project aims to look at autism siblings to examine if they show detectable signs of what could later turn out to be signposts of ASD.

    An earlier diagnosis could help the family of such siblings, said Professor Ilse Noens of KULeuven. “At the moment it’s not possible to provide timely support for the family, and that leads to a great deal of uncertainty among parents and children themselves. That can lead to associated problems, such as behavioural problems or psychological complaints, and that’s what we want to avoid.”

    The two universities want to study the siblings of ASD children in order to establish a screening and diagnostic protocol that can later be used by paediatricians and family organisations like Kind & Gezin in Flanders. At the outset, the team is looking for babies under the age of five months who have a siblings diagnosed with ASD. The children will be examined from time to time over a period of about three years.

    Further information at the project website.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job