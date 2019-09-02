Kinepolis cinemas announces expansion into America...

Belgian Cinema chain Kinepolis has announced that it will expand into the United States with the acquisition of the American film group MJR Digital Cinemas.

MJR Digital Cinemas, a privately held company based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, has ten film complexes with a total of 164 screens and more than 20,000 seats, all located in Michigan.

All the complexes concerned are multiplexes and megaplexes with a capacity ranging from ten to twenty theatres. With 6.2 million visitors, the ten complexes generated $81.2 million in revenue in 2018, Kinepolis says.

“What excites me the most is how willing the current MJR team is to implement our management vision and customer concepts in its complexes,” commented Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis.

Kinepolis will continue to operate MJR under the existing brand. The film group, which employs 815 people, will continue to be managed by the current management team.

The Brussels Times