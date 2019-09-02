 
Kinepolis cinemas announces expansion into America
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 September, 2019
Latest News:
Kinepolis cinemas announces expansion into America...
Police search for Belgian tourist who stabbed man...
Municipalities left behind as Brussels unveils no-parking zones...
British government launches ‘Get Ready For Brexit’ information...
Man (27) beaten to death in Saint-Gilles...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 September 2019
    Kinepolis cinemas announces expansion into America
    Police search for Belgian tourist who stabbed man (18) with a broken bottle in Mallorca
    Municipalities left behind as Brussels unveils no-parking zones for e-scooters
    British government launches ‘Get Ready For Brexit’ information campaign 
    Man (27) beaten to death in Saint-Gilles
    Harley Davidson moves into e-bike market
    Belgium’s budget deficit to hit nearly €12 billion by 2024
    Around 20 school streets open in Brussels for the new academic year
    Boris Johnson threatens to exclude rebel party members over no-deal vote
    Islamic school in Genk to appeal accreditation refusal
    KLM Strike: 23 flights cancelled on Monday
    Bad roads could cost Brussels over € 371,000 in potential compensation
    More cyclists on the road can reduce the risk of accidents, study finds
    Belgium in Brief: e-mobility rules, September events and driving ban for Flemish politician
    Flanders eyes private wells as solution for droughts and heavy rainfall
    15 days driving ban, but no alcohol lock for drink-driving former Flemish Parliament President
    Teaching profession sees boom among young people
    Leading cigarette maker to challenge arrival of neutral packaging in Belgium
    Cyclist (70) dies after suspicious fall into canal
    Two officers injured during disturbances in Leuven
    View more

    Kinepolis cinemas announces expansion into America

    Monday, 02 September 2019
    Credit: Wikipedia

    Belgian Cinema chain Kinepolis has announced that it will expand into the United States with the acquisition of the American film group MJR Digital Cinemas.

    MJR Digital Cinemas, a privately held company based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, has ten film complexes with a total of 164 screens and more than 20,000 seats, all located in Michigan.

    All the complexes concerned are multiplexes and megaplexes with a capacity ranging from ten to twenty theatres. With 6.2 million visitors, the ten complexes generated $81.2 million in revenue in 2018, Kinepolis says.

    “What excites me the most is how willing the current MJR team is to implement our management vision and customer concepts in its complexes,” commented Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis.

    Kinepolis will continue to operate MJR under the existing brand. The film group, which employs 815 people, will continue to be managed by the current management team.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job