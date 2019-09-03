 
Flemish firefighter confesses to murder of wife with poisonous beans
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019
Latest News:
Flemish firefighter confesses to murder of wife with...
Over a dozen Belgians still claim a ‘Nazi...
Deadly attack in Saint-Gilles: family issue call for...
Specialist task force arrests man suspected of multiple...
Kinepolis cinemas announces expansion into America...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 September 2019
    Flemish firefighter confesses to murder of wife with poisonous beans
    Over a dozen Belgians still claim a ‘Nazi pension’
    Deadly attack in Saint-Gilles: family issue call for witnesses
    Specialist task force arrests man suspected of multiple burglaries in Brussels
    Kinepolis cinemas announces expansion into America
    Police search for Belgian tourist who stabbed man (18) with a broken bottle in Mallorca
    Municipalities left behind as Brussels unveils no-parking zones for e-scooters
    British government launches ‘Get Ready For Brexit’ information campaign 
    Man (27) beaten to death in Saint-Gilles
    Harley Davidson moves into e-bike market
    Belgium’s budget deficit to hit nearly €12 billion by 2024
    Around 20 school streets open in Brussels for the new academic year
    Boris Johnson threatens to exclude rebel party members over no-deal vote
    Islamic school in Genk to appeal accreditation refusal
    KLM Strike: 23 flights cancelled on Monday
    Bad roads could cost Brussels over € 371,000 in potential compensation
    More cyclists on the road can reduce the risk of accidents, study finds
    Belgium in Brief: e-mobility rules, September events and driving ban for Flemish politician
    Flanders eyes private wells as solution for droughts and heavy rainfall
    15 days driving ban, but no alcohol lock for drink-driving former Flemish Parliament President
    View more

    Flemish firefighter confesses to murder of wife with poisonous beans

    Tuesday, 03 September 2019
    A 33-year-old Flemish firefighter confessed to mixing poisonous castor beans in his wife's food for months. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    A Flemish firefighter has confessed to killing his wife by mixing poisonous beans into her food for months nearly a year after her sudden death in 2018.

    The firefighter, a 33-year-old man from the Flemish village of Lauwe, near the French border, confessed to the deed after denying any involvement in his wife’s death for months, according to VRT.

    In October 2018, 36-year-old Dana Van Laeken was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting, but died shortly after, the outlet reports.

    An autopsy revealed that there was ricin in her blood, a highly potent toxic naturally found in castor beans, produced by an ornamental plant called castor oil plant.

    The 33-year-old firefighter was detained in February under suspicion of having poisoned his wife, an accusation he denied for months.

    The Kortrijk public prosecutor on Tuesday confirmed that the man had confessed to his actions during a new round of interrogations, the outlet reports.

    “After a months-long investigation, he confessed that he had been mixing castor beans in his partner’s food for months,” Tom Janssens of the Kortrijk public prosecutor told the outlet, adding that the victim had “died a horrible death.”

    The firefighter’s motive has not yet been established, HLN reports. The man risks a life-long prison sentence if his case is referred to an assizes court, Belgium’s highest criminal courts.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job