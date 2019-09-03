 
Belgian researchers advance in potential asthma research
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019
Latest News:
Former Flemish MP convicted of murder to remain...
57-year-old nursing home resident is missing in Molenbeek...
Belgian researchers advance in potential asthma research...
Explosion in Antwerp: investigation opened as rescue operations...
Man who robbed the same frites shop twice...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 September 2019
    Former Flemish MP convicted of murder to remain free pending appeal
    57-year-old nursing home resident is missing in Molenbeek
    Belgian researchers advance in potential asthma research
    Explosion in Antwerp: investigation opened as rescue operations continue
    Man who robbed the same frites shop twice sentenced to 10 months
    Around 150 drivers’ cars currently fitted with anti drink-driving ‘alcolock’ device
    The Elephant Parade exhibition hits Brussels
    Explosion in Antwerp: school evacuated as second victim pulled from rubble
    Explosion in Antwerp: three buildings collapse, emergency services on site
    Banned French taxi platform returns to Brussels after remodel
    Man (27) who died in St-Gilles: link between attack and death not yet established
    Revisions to the law governing foreigners in Belgium suggested by chief prosecutor
    Police search for culprit after a violent robbery in Molenbeek
    Serial child killer’s sidekick to request release with an ankle monitor
    Belgium in Brief: Nazi pensions, Naya the wolf and an MP convicted of murder
    Back to school: here are the holidays for the academic year
    Belgians worry for the safety of Naya the Wolf
    Former Flemish MP and spouse convicted of murder
    Flemish firefighter confesses to murder of wife with poisonous beans
    Over a dozen Belgians still claim a ‘Nazi pension’
    View more

    Belgian researchers advance in potential asthma research

    Tuesday, 03 September 2019
    © Belga

    Researchers in the immunophysiology laboratory of the GIGA institute for interdisciplinary research in biomedical science (University of Liège) have made a small advance in researching the lung’s immune system that in the future could assist in the better targeting of pulmonary conditions like asthma, the university disclosed on Tuesday.

    The researchers, headed by Pr. Thomas Marichal, focused on a certain type of lung cell, the interstitial macrophages. These are cells stemming from white corpuscles that develop by infiltrating tissue and contribute to the immune system protecting the lungs.

    Some of the team had previously observed that these cells can play a part in the prevention of asthma, but more needed to be understood about their function and specific characteristics.

    It emerges from the new study that two very distinct types of interstitial macrophages may be observed that have a different function and are also located in two different areas lining the lungs. “It is important from now on to consider them as distinct entities in future research,” the University of Liège stated in a press release.

    The team also identified the source of one of the interstitial macrophage sub-populations: it originates directly from the “patrolling” monocytes that leave the circulating blood to reach the lungs.

    The study was the subject of an article in the journal Nature Communications, the main author of which is researcher Joey Schyns. It is only the first stage of a more extensive research project, financed by the ERC (European Research Council) Starting Grant. The project should eventually “allow the detailed understanding of the mechanisms behind the fine regulation of the sub-populations of macrophages, and provide elements essential to the development of targeted approaches to the prevention of respiratory illnesses involving macrophage (dis)functions.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job