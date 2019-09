British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has just lost his absolute majority in parliament, announced that he will travel to Dublin on Monday to meet his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar, while discussions with the EU on Brexit stumble on the sensitive issue of the Irish border.

“I will discuss this with Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar when I see him in Dublin on Monday,” Johnson told Parliament, making this his first visit to Ireland since taking office in July.

