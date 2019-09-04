 
Woluwe gives WWF Belgium €3,000 grant to fight deforestation
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019
Latest News:
Woluwe gives WWF Belgium €3,000 grant to fight...
Belgium in Brief: Europe’s drinking problem, Belgium’s liberation...
Three times more electric cars sold in Belgium...
Europe still drinks more than the rest of...
Belgians’ gas bills are the lowest in Europe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 September 2019
    Woluwe gives WWF Belgium €3,000 grant to fight deforestation
    Belgium in Brief: Europe’s drinking problem, Belgium’s liberation and Brexit power plays
    Three times more electric cars sold in Belgium compared to Q2 2018
    Europe still drinks more than the rest of the world, WHO reports
    Belgians’ gas bills are the lowest in Europe
    Drone registration now possible via an on-line platform
    KLM strike grounds dozens of flights in Amsterdam airport
    Power plays, personal ambitions and hard feelings: The consequences of a no-deal Brexit crash out
    Lawyer wants to try Salah Abdeslam for “crimes against humanity”, not terrorism
    Missing Brussels nursing home resident found
    Suspect arrested for squat fire in Brussels
    210 jobs at risk as Match and Smatch supermarkets close
    Unexploded grenade discovered at Antwerp harbour
    Last missing victim of Wilrijk explosion found dead
    Brexit: Progress in process but not in substance
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit Ireland on Monday
    Uber and similar platforms increase traffic congestion, says new study
    Red Devils will not have Hazard brothers for Euro 2020 qualifiers
    No traces of asbestos after fire in empty train in Schaerbeek
    Former Flemish MP convicted of murder to remain free pending appeal
    View more

    Woluwe gives WWF Belgium €3,000 grant to fight deforestation

    Wednesday, 04 September 2019
    © Belga
    Part of Philippe Verbelen’s concern is that the forests of Papua are headed in the same direction as Sumatra and Kalimantan, in terms of deforestation.
    © Belga

    The municipal council of Woluwe-Saint-Lambert decided on Monday to respond to grant it a subsidy of €3,000 to WWF Belgium’s fundraising to fight deforestation

    The grant has been provided to help the indigenous populations affected by the fires and to implement measures to fight deforestation.

    “Terrible fires are ravaging the Amazonian forest, the planet’s irreplaceable green lung, causing the destruction of all forms of life that find refuge there. The number of forest fires in Brazil has increased by 70% this year compared to the same period in 2018: an unprecedented increase,” the organisation said in a statement.

    The WWF will be required to report on the use of the subsidy granted.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job