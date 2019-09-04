Woluwe gives WWF Belgium €3,000 grant to fight deforestation

Part of Philippe Verbelen’s concern is that the forests of Papua are headed in the same direction as Sumatra and Kalimantan, in terms of deforestation.

The municipal council of Woluwe-Saint-Lambert decided on Monday to respond to grant it a subsidy of €3,000 to WWF Belgium’s fundraising to fight deforestation

The grant has been provided to help the indigenous populations affected by the fires and to implement measures to fight deforestation.

“Terrible fires are ravaging the Amazonian forest, the planet’s irreplaceable green lung, causing the destruction of all forms of life that find refuge there. The number of forest fires in Brazil has increased by 70% this year compared to the same period in 2018: an unprecedented increase,” the organisation said in a statement.

The WWF will be required to report on the use of the subsidy granted.

The Brussels Times