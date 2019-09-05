 
Breast cancer drug no longer unavailable, says Belgian health minister
Thursday, 05 September, 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Femara, a drug against breast cancer, “is no longer among unavailable drugs,” Cabinet of Minister of Health Maggie De Block (Open VLD) said on Thursday.

    De Block was speaking in reaction to a statement reporting its shortage from the PTB (labour party).

    Femara is again available, the Minister’s Office said, adding “as are the generics.”
    At present, 543 medications are unavailable in Belgium, three for which there is no therapeutic alternative, De Block’s spokesperson said.

    The shortage of medicine is a global problem that affects all European countries, the Office further specified, recalling, for comparison, that 769 medications were unavailable last year in the Netherlands.

    PTB health specialist Sofie Merckx recognized that Femara is not officially in shortage, but “you can’t find it” she stated.

