Brazilian embassy in Brussels vandalised...

The Brazilian Embassy in Brussels was covered with paint and tags during the night from Wednesday to Thursday, according to police in the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles area.

“Bolsonaro=ecocide” was sprayed on the front of the Brazilian Embassy on Avenue Louise, alongside handprints with red paint, as if bloody. The perpetrators are still unknown, but the action appears linked to the fires in Brazil.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is accused of being partly responsible for the destruction of this ecosystem through his policies promoting the industrialisation of his country in defiance of environmental protection, according to some.

A police investigation is ongoing but is being hampered by a lack of information. “There is no visual material available, as there are no cameras around. For the moment, there is therefore still no specific lead,” the police said, BX1 reports.

