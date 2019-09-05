 
Belgian economic growth will not exceed 1.1% in 2019 and 2020
Thursday, 05 September, 2019
    Belgian economic growth will not exceed 1.1% in 2019 and 2020

    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    the Belgian economy is losing momentum for the second year in a row due to the slowdown in the international economy. Credit: fdecomite/ Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

    Growth in the Belgian economy is not expected to surpass 1.1% in 2019 and 2020, according to forecasts by the Federal Planning Bureau.

    As a result, the Belgian economy is losing momentum for the second year in a row due to the slowdown in the international economy, added the Bureau.

    Exports, in particular, are suffering. Their volume growth has fallen from 5% in 2017 to 3.6% in 2018 and is expected to decline further to 2.8% in 2019 and 1.6% in 2020.

    Employment growth is expected to gradually decline over the course of this year, although it remains particularly strong (+62,000 people), and to decline next year (37,000 people).

    The Brussels Times

