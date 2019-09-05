‘Major ideological differences’ seen in formation of Flemish government

“There are major ideological differences on a number of issues,” Jan Jambon (N-VA) said on Thursday at the start of the first meeting of the three party presidents (N-VA, CD&V, Open Vld) involved in forming a new Flemish government.

Since 13 August and the presentation of a note by N-VA President Bart De Wever to serve as a basis for negotiations between the three parties that already formed the outgoing government, this Thursday’s meeting is the first of what negotiators call the “central working group”.

The first themes will be agriculture, culture, media, sport and youth.

“The working groups have progressed very well, but there are still a number of stumbling blocks,” commented Jambon. “There are three ideologies around the table…”

Everything is linked to this negotiation phase,” said Open Vld President Gwendolyn Rutten. “We have worked very hard, but there is still work to be done.

An update of the 2020 budget estimate is expected on Friday, while the last known forecast was for a deficit of €600 million.

