Prince Amedeo’s wife Princess Elisabetta gives birth to a boy

Prince Amedeo’s wife Princess Elisabetta gave birth to a baby boy at Saint-Pierre hospital in Brussels on Friday the 6th of September, the palace announced on Saturday.

Prince Amedeo is the eldest son of Princess Astrid and Prince Lorenz. The couple already have a daughter.

The new-born does not yet have a name. He was born at 9.05pm, weighing 3.3 kilos and measuring 50 centimetres. “Both mother and baby are doing well,” the palace said in a press release.

Prince Amedeo and his wife already have a little girl, Ana Astrid, who was born in May 2016. The family lives in Switzerland.

The Prince is sixth in line to the throne, after King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’s children.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times