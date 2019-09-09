 
Asian hornet nest destroyed by the Brussels fire brigade
Monday, 09 September, 2019
‘The smallest Belgian airline’ takes flight from Antwerp...
Asian hornet nest destroyed by the Brussels fire...
Three injured in hot air balloon landing in...
The British Parliament will be suspended Monday evening...
Brussels rail station is ‘like Kosovo,’ says Antwerp...
    Asian hornet nest destroyed by the Brussels fire brigade

    Monday, 09 September 2019
    Credit: Wikipedia

    The ART (Animal Rescue Team) team of the Brussels fire brigade exterminated an Asian hornet nest on Sunday, an insect that poses a threat to the survival of bees in Belgium.

    The nest was built in a tree at a height of about 15 metres. “This extermination of Asian hornets is certainly a first in Brussels for the fire brigade, and probably also a national first,” a spokesman for the Brussels fire brigade said on Monday.

    “During the past week a firefighter, a member of the ART team, noticed the presence of Asian hornets in the Brussels Region. On Saturday, an ART team investigator then went looking for the nest and effectively located it in a tree at a height of about 15 metres,” the spokesman explained.

    “On Sunday, the workers first used an elevator to get closer to the nest and injected the insecticide into the nest with a 5-metre pole. The same operation was repeated from the ground, this time with a 22-metre pole,” the spokesman said.

    This was a first for the ART team, newly created within the Service d’Intervention et d’Aide Médicale Urgente (Siamu) in Brussels.

    The Brussels Times

