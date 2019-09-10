 
Belliard tunnel will close at 8:00 PM on Tuesday
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019
Latest News:
Incoming European Commission Head to be supported by...
Belliard tunnel will close at 8:00 PM on...
Despite the ban, people are still smoking in...
Opinion poll challenges new Commission on EU´s foreign...
Two packages trigger security procedure at Brussels Airport...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 September 2019
    Incoming European Commission Head to be supported by eight vice presidents
    Belliard tunnel will close at 8:00 PM on Tuesday
    Despite the ban, people are still smoking in cafes in Wallonia
    Opinion poll challenges new Commission on EU´s foreign policy
    Two packages trigger security procedure at Brussels Airport
    Stopping plastic production by 2030 is ‘unrealistic’ says Belgian waste federation
    Two people arrested following a shooting in Rotterdam
    Car industry has larger carbon footprint than the entire EU, says Greenpeace
    Reynders’ new portfolio will also include Rule of Law and Consumer Protection
    UK will have to nominate a commissioner if Brexit doesn’t happen on 31 October
    Adapting to climate change brings ‘economic opportunities,’ says report
    Didier Reynders nominated for EC Justice portfolio
    Boy (16) arrested for stabbing in Zaventem
    Nearly 60% of Belgians would quit their jobs if their company car was taken away, study
    Woman (47) arrested in connection with two arson attempts in Saint-Gilles
    Wizz Air to serve Brussels Airport from summer 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Occupy Palais Royal, the smallest airline and meteors
    Police search for culprit of armed robbery in Laeken
    Bruges school hit with possible salmonella infection
    Duty-free purchases to make a return in the event of no-deal Brexit
    View more

    Belliard tunnel will close at 8:00 PM on Tuesday

    Tuesday, 10 September 2019
    Renovation works to the Belliard tunnel are planned soon. Credit: Belga

    The Belliard tunnel in Brussels, which closed on Tuesday morning due to a water pipe failure, will only remain open until 8:00 PM Tuesday when works will resume.

    The tunnel was reopened at 4:00 PM for the peak hours, after negotiations with the fire brigade and the implementation of compensatory measures, said Camille Thiry, spokesperson for Brussels Mobility.

    The tunnel was closed due to a significant leak leading to concerns over the integrity of the network behind the walls, Belga reports.

    Renovation works to the Belliard tunnel are planned soon.

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job