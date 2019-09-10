Belliard tunnel will close at 8:00 PM on Tuesday

Renovation works to the Belliard tunnel are planned soon. Credit: Belga

The Belliard tunnel in Brussels, which closed on Tuesday morning due to a water pipe failure, will only remain open until 8:00 PM Tuesday when works will resume.

The tunnel was reopened at 4:00 PM for the peak hours, after negotiations with the fire brigade and the implementation of compensatory measures, said Camille Thiry, spokesperson for Brussels Mobility.

The tunnel was closed due to a significant leak leading to concerns over the integrity of the network behind the walls, Belga reports.

Renovation works to the Belliard tunnel are planned soon.

