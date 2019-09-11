Nearly 30% of Brits want Johnson to break the law for Brexit

The Conservative leader has already warned on several occasions that he would not ask for a further postponement. Credit: Pexels

No less than 28% of Britons would prefer Prime Minister Boris Johnson to break the law rather than ask the European Union to postpone Brexit again, according to a YouGov survey of 1,640 Britons over 18 years of age.

Half of the respondents, on the other hand, say they want the head of government to respect the legislation passed last week in the House of Commons, which came into effect on Monday.

This would force him to request a further postponement of the current exit date (31 October) if he is unable to reach a new withdrawal agreement with the 27 at the European Summit on 17 and 18 October.

The Conservative leader has already warned on several occasions that he would not ask for a further postponement.

Among survey respondents who voted against retaining in the Union in the 2016 referendum, 52% believe that Johnson should ignore the new legislation, while 30% disagree. Among those who claim to be conservative – Johnson’s party – the results are similar (50% versus 34%).

Among those in favour of maintaining the EU, 77% demand compliance with the law, while 8% say the opposite.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times