 
Combinations of 36 different pesticides found in thousands of dead birds’ nests
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 September, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels has the youngest average age in Belgium...
Dutch airline weighs passengers in an attempt to...
Two injured during a fight between squatters in...
Combinations of 36 different pesticides found in thousands...
Brussels biking nurse hit by delivery truck in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 September 2019
    Brussels has the youngest average age in Belgium
    Dutch airline weighs passengers in an attempt to reduce CO2 emissions
    Two injured during a fight between squatters in Schaerbeek
    Combinations of 36 different pesticides found in thousands of dead birds’ nests
    Brussels biking nurse hit by delivery truck in Schaerbeek
    Kim Clijsters announces her return to tennis
    Legal age that students can have sexual relations with teachers must increase, says MP
    Some 90,000 Belgians sign petition against caging livestock
    Five major French cities ban pesticides
    Antwerp Airport CEO slammed for ‘xenophobic’ comments about Gare du Midi
    NGOs sue Wallonia for arms sales to Saudi Arabia
    Tram 94 extension: Brussels Region ordered to pay what it owes
    Belgian customers advised against consuming supermarket’s veal products
    Mugabe will be buried in his village on 16 or 17 September
    Belgium in Brief: 350 weapons seized, STIB called out and Area 51
    Brussels and Ixelles to further cooperate on mobility, cleanliness, education
    Police discover 4-meter-long python in cannabis plantation in Liège
    STIB called out following video of tram driver harassing a cyclist
    Over 350 weapons seized in Belgium on Tuesday
    Two Dutchmen arrested while trying to get into ‘Area 51’
    View more

    Combinations of 36 different pesticides found in thousands of dead birds’ nests

    Thursday, 12 September 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    A crowdsourced probe launched to determine what had killed thousands of newborn birds in Flanders and Brussels revealed traces of more than 30 different pesticides inside the chicks’ nests, the study showed.

    “We found a total of 36 different pesticides in 95 mesh nests,” Geert Gommers, a pesticide expert said in a statement released with the results.

    An analysis of the birds’ nests revealed traces of fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and biocides, with the researchers expressing alarm after they found traces of DDT, an insecticide banned since 1974, in 89 of the 95 nests examined.

    “That DDT is still present in our environment after all this time is worrying,” the statement read.

    Both organisations expressed serious concerns over the findings, saying they were worrying given the birds’ young ages.

    “The tits were two weeks old at the most and had never been outside their nest,” Gommers wrote.

    Carried out jointly by bird conservation association Vogelbescherming Vlaanderen and ecological gardening association Velt, the study stems from a campaign called “SOS Mezen” (tit in Dutch).

    The campaign called on people to flag discoveries of dead tits via the website, and thousands of residents in Flanders and Brussels responded, reporting 4,500 tit deaths.

    “These results do not make us happy, especially because almost all nests contain one or more pesticides,” Gommers’ statement continued.

    While the organisations said the results were “worrying,” they said further research needed to be carried out to establish a link between increased tit mortality and pesticides, noting that some of the pesticides found in the nests had a “high” risk rating for birds.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job