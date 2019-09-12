 
Brussels has the youngest average age in Belgium
Thursday, 12 September, 2019
    Brussels has the youngest average age in Belgium

    Thursday, 12 September 2019
    As part of an analysis of ages in all of the countries in Europe, Eurostat found that the average age in Brussels is 35.8 years old. Credit: Creative commons

    Belgium’s capital region has the youngest average age in Belgium, according to an analysis conducted by Eurostat

    As part of an analysis of ages in all of the countries in Europe, Eurostat found that the average age in Brussels is 35.8 years old.

    With this average, the region appears among the youngest average population in Belgium before the boroughs of Bastogne (38.3 years) and Arlon (39.0 years), Belga reports.

    On the other hand, the district of Veurne (West Flanders) has a particularly high average population (53.8 years).

    Last year, the average European’s age was 43.1 years old.

    The Brussels Times

