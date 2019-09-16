 
Congolese President in Belgium to normalise Belgo-Congolese relations
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 September, 2019
Latest News:
The best sommelier in Belgium 2019-20 revealed...
Charleroi mayor will run for leadership of Francophone...
Belgium in Brief: Reynders corruption investigation, garbage grief...
Anderlecht tops ranking of municipalities plagued by illegal...
Uber launches new bike lane safety feature in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 September 2019
    The best sommelier in Belgium 2019-20 revealed
    Charleroi mayor will run for leadership of Francophone socialist party
    Belgium in Brief: Reynders corruption investigation, garbage grief and a Far-right march
    Anderlecht tops ranking of municipalities plagued by illegal garbage dumping
    Uber launches new bike lane safety feature in Belgium
    Congolese President in Belgium to normalise Belgo-Congolese relations
    Search for missing divers in French-Belgian waters halted
    Aid groups shelter migrants amid calls to ‘clean up’ Brussels during far-right march
    Kashmiri leader calls on EU to react to the situation in Kashmir
    Around 42 calls a day related to domestic violence in Belgium
    Community vigil marks end of police investigation into Belgian backpacker’s disappearance in Australia
    Dozens arrested during banned far-right ‘March on Brussels’
    Japan has 70,000 centenarians, a new record
    Massive search operation after two divers disappear
    Over 100,000 people attend 10th Brussels Comic Strip festival
    Vlaams Belang aims to become biggest Flemish party by 2024
    Former Belgian intelligence agent accuses Didier Reynders of corruption and money laundering
    Juncker: ‘I speak German on the Belgian coast because they don’t like French-speakers anymore’
    European Heritage Days in Brussels
    Police seize 638 weapons and arrest 205 individuals in Belgium
    View more

    Congolese President in Belgium to normalise Belgo-Congolese relations

    Monday, 16 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The red carpet will be rolled out this afternoon and for four days to welcome the new Congolese President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo on an official historic visit to Belgium.

    Tshisekedi is the first president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to visit Belgium since 2007, within the framework of the normalised relations between the DRC and its former colonial power. 

    The Congolese Head of State and his suite of a hundred people will be welcomed in the afternoon at Melsbroek military airport by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and resigned Minister of Defence Didier Reynders. Prime Minister Charles Michel will then receive the Congolese delegation for a working dinner at Lambermont in Brussels. 

    The official part of the visit will take place on Tuesday at the Egmont Palace for a first meeting with federal government key members. King Philip will then receive Tshisekedi at the Royal Palace.

    The Congolese president is expected afterwards at the Federation of Belgian Enterprises — for the implicit signing of agreements with the private sector — before a dinner hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture Belgium-Luxembourg-Africa- Caribbean-Pacific at the Gallic Circle. 

    Wednesday will take Tshisekedi to Antwerp to visit the port, the diamond industry and the Institute of Tropical Medicine. 

    On Thursday Tshisekedi will proceed to Gembloux to visit the Faculty of Gembloux Agro-Bio Tech’s research centre TERRA, dedicated to the agriculture of tomorrow. 

    In the evening, the President will meet the Congolese diaspora in Belgium and Europe at one of the Heysel palaces of Brussels Expo. 

    Tshisekedi will leave Brussels during the weekend to participate in the UN’s 74th General Assembly to begin on 24 September in New York.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job